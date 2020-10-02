Home  >  Spotlight

Elderly teachers in PH struggling with new technology for distance learning

Posted at Oct 03 2020 03:51 AM

With only three days to go before the new school year starts here in the Philippines, teachers, students, and parents are trying to adapt to distance learning. As Chiara Zambrano tells us, elderly teachers, who are not used to new technology, are having an especially harder time to adapt. - The World Tonight, ANC, Oct 2, 2020
