Home  >  Spotlight

Should the 2022 elections be postponed?

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 24 2020 10:09 PM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

A Philippine lawmaker suggests postponing the 2022 elections, citing public fears over the coronavirus pandemic. But a former elections commissioner asserts there is no reason to do this. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 24, 2020
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   House of Representatives   Comelec   2022 elections   2022 elections postpone coronavirus  