Watch more on iWantTFC

“Local Legends” introduces Tessie Dungo, a 65-year-old clay pot maker in Calumpit, Bulacan.

Dungo recalls how she grew up learning the meticulous craft and eventually honing her skills to make a living at a young age.

She also shares how she faced life challenges after some of her loved ones died.

She then talks about single-handedly raising her children through making clay pots.

Finally, Dungo presents the traditional way of making quality clay pots



video path: https://youtu.be/jEPVXD61EIw

thumbnail: https://abscbnaad-my.sharepoint.com/:i:/g/personal/rcramirez_abs-cbn_com/EUKIpMBF-BpJpIcTID6WvAkBr8QzkdnKMmEZVL7nbFKYqQ?e=sgURwA