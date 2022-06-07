Watch more News on iWantTFC

More Filipinos are going hungry.

A poll by the Social Weather Stations showed some 3.1 million families had barely enough to eat in the first quarter of this year.

This puts the hunger rate at 12.2 percent, up from 11.8 percent last December.

The hunger survey was released as Philippine inflation accelerates. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 7, 2022

