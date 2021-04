Carpio challenges Duterte to speak out vs Chinese aggression in West PH Sea

Watch more in iWantTFC

A challenge to President Rodrigo Duterte to speak out against China's worsening aggression. In the West Philippine Sea, a former Supreme Court justice believes Duterte's unwillingness to confront Beijing will eventually allow China to control almost the entirety of the Philippines' exclusive economic zone. But Duterte's spokesman insists the President's approach to the issue has to remain confidential. Pia Gutierrez has tonight's Top Story. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 15, 2021