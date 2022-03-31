Home  >  Spotlight

Maria Ressa highlights attacks on PH press freedom in US Senate testimony

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 31 2022 09:56 PM

Filipino journalist and Nobel laureate Maria Ressa called on US lawmakers to take action and rein in big tech in a bid to protect democracy. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 31, 2022
 
