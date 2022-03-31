Maria Ressa highlights attacks on PH press freedom in US Senate testimony
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 31 2022 09:56 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, Maria Ressa, US, democracy, human rights, press freedom, US Senate
- /news/03/31/22/seaman-patay-sa-pamamaril-sa-ilocos-norte
- /video/news/03/31/22/activist-doctor-freed-as-court-cites-lapses-in-arrest-detention
- /video/news/03/31/22/convicted-felon-palparans-tv-interview-draws-outrage
- /entertainment/03/31/22/angel-locsin-shrugs-off-body-shaming-comments
- /news/03/31/22/pangilinan-unfazed-by-local-politicians-rosa-endorsement