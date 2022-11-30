Home  >  Sports

Referee alleges helping Pacquiao in 2000 bout by cheating

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 01 2022 12:58 AM

A Hall of Fame referee issues a shocking claim of helping renowned Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao win a fight over two decades ago.

But Pacquiao denies cheating was involved. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 30, 2022
