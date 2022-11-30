Home > Sports Referee alleges helping Pacquiao in 2000 bout by cheating ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 01 2022 12:58 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A Hall of Fame referee issues a shocking claim of helping renowned Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao win a fight over two decades ago. But Pacquiao denies cheating was involved. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 30, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Manny Pacquiao boxing cheating /video/life/12/01/22/filipino-doctor-among-ramon-magsaysay-awardees/video/news/12/01/22/filipino-recounts-ordeal-at-cryptocurrency-syndicate/video/news/12/01/22/groups-call-for-higher-wages-in-bonifacio-day-protests/sports/12/01/22/uaap-la-salle-gets-help-from-ateneo-in-final-4-bid/video/news/12/01/22/marcos-leads-ph-commemoration-of-bonifacio-day