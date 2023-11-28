Who will Ricci Rivero root for in UAAP finals? UP or La Salle

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Ricci Rivero played for two proud institutions in the UAAP during his collegiate career, and it just happened that those two squads will fight for the league’s men’s basketball title this year.

Rivero kicked off his UAAP career with De La Salle University (DLSU) and won the hoops title in his rookie year, while also being awarded as the league’s Most Improved Player in the following season.

Following his exit from Taft Avenue, he transferred to the University of the Philippines (UP) and was even able to conclude his college journey the way he started it -- with yet another championship in Season 84.

However, it was only now that the 6-foot-1 high-flyer got his ring from La Salle, but it feels just as sweet as when they won it in 2016, he said.

“It feels great kasi for the longest time di ba, [ito] din 'yung naging motivation ko and inspiration ko na coming into [the following] seasons ko after the first season, 'yung sarap sa feeling mag-champion,” he said last night during DLSU’s ring ceremony for its 2016, 2001, 2000, 1999, and 1998 champion squads in its Taft campus.

“I’m just really happy and glad na nakita ko ulit 'yung mga taong kasama ko during that journey. Ako ever since naman sobrang naging thankful kami sa community, kaya I’m just happy to be back kasi I haven’t been here since the day I left.”

But now that he’s gotten his ring, it is time to know which team Rivero will be rooting for in this year’s finals.

“Actually, sobrang excited lang ako for both teams kasi first, sa UP kasi 'yun talaga 'yung goal nila, and at least nandoon na sila ngayon. Pero siyempre ‘di 'yun 'yung reason for them to stop,” he said.

“Sa La Salle naman, sobrang excited ako kasi sobra 'yung pag-peak nila this season. Na-sweep nila 'yung second round coming into Final Four, then they beat NU (National University) by a lot, explained Rivero.

“Kitang kita natin paano na-dominate ng both teams 'yung league di ba. I’m excited kasi parehong deserving 'yung nandon sa spot. I’m happy for La Salle kasi at last nakabalik na rin sila sa finals."

And while Rivero did not actually choose anyone from both choices, he still has one dilemma about the finals.

“Hindi ko pa po iniisip 'yan eh, ang iniisip ko kung paano ako manonood kasi sabay ng game namin sa Wednesday. Kami ni [Jason] Perkins, titingin na lang kami ng phone right after the game,” said the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters’ guard, as they will be facing Terrefirma Dyip on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

“Pero excited ako for both teams, and sana maging maayos 'yung game, walang masaktan para tuloy-tuloy kahit umabot ng Game 3,” he concluded.

