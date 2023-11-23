Home > Sports Jared Dillinger has 'a little bit left in the tank' for PBA ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 24 2023 03:59 AM | Updated as of Nov 24 2023 04:12 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC While e-sports, web games, and cryptocurrency are very much in Jared Dillinger's future, the Ginebra player said he still has "a little bit left in the tank" in terms of his playing career in the PBA. Dillinger spoke with ABS-CBN News on the sidelines of the YGG Web3 Games Summit on Wednesday, November 22. (Interview by Champ de Lunas, ABS-CBN News) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PBA, Jared Dillinger, Ginebra, e-sports, basketball Read More: PBA Jared Dillinger Ginebra e-sports basketball