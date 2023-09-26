Home > Sports WATCH: Skydiver pulls off 200kph wingsuit flight Reuters Posted at Sep 27 2023 07:02 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC German skydiver Max Manow became the first person to detach from a paraglider mid-air and wingsuit fly past the world-famous Neuschwanstein Castle last Wednesday. Manow, 34, performed a 100-meter free fall before flying past the castle at a top speed of 124 mph (200 km/h). Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber skydiving, skydiver, Max Manow, anc promo Read More: skydiving skydiver Max Manow anc promo