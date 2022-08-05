Watch more News on iWantTFC

Naging malaking tulong sa maraming kabataan ang pagbubukas muli nitong school break ng programang nahinto ng pandemya -- ang mga basketball clinic.

May hatid ding tulong ang isang libreng basketball clinic sa Quezon City para sa iba pang mga bata.

Ito ang Aubs Academy, kung saan puwedeng sumali ang mga batang may edad 5 hanggang 12.

Makakalaro din ng mga lalaki ang mga babae.

Para sa organizer na si Jeje Tan, maituturing itong "dream come true" lalo't matagal na niyang gustong mag-coach ng mga bata.

Donasyon mula sa iba't ibang tao ang mga bolang ginamit niyang panturo.

"Kaya namin pinush ‘to kasi ‘yong pandemic talaga nakulong ‘yong mga bata. Naawa rin ako kasi may bata rin ako, may anak ako, so gusto ko talaga na mag-enjoy sila lalo na ngayon na medyo nagluluwag na tayo sa alert level natin, at the same time may bakuna na sa mga bata, sa mga parents," ani Tan.

Kapalit ng mga libreng lesson tuwing Sabado, hiniling lang ni Tan na magdala ang mga lumahok ng mga rekado sa pagluluto na ibibigay sa mga nangangailangang bahay-ampunan sa Bulacan na matagal nang tinutuluungan ng pamilya ni Tan.

Para sa mga magulang, sapat nang makita ang pakinabang sa mga anak ng paglalaro at pakikisalamuha sa ibang mga bata.

-- Teleradyo, 5 Agosto 2022