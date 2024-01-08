WATCH: EJ Obiena on Paris Olympics, winning Athlete of the Year

Watch more on iWantTFC

Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena is gearing up for a busy 2024. The Asian Games gold medalist is already in the midst of his preparations for the Paris Olympics, where he is tipped as one of the country's best hopes of reaching the podium. Obiena is currently ranked second in the world, behind only Armand Duplantis of Sweden, the world record-holder.



But before he competes in Paris, Obiena will first be honored by the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) as its Athlete of the Year in 2023. This is after a successful season wherein Obiena qualified for the 2024 Olympics, joined the elite six-meter club, and won a handful of gold medals in various international competitions.





Learn more about Obiena's plans for 2024 in this one-on-one interview with Dyan Castillejo of ABS-CBN News.