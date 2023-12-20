Drone footage captures destruction in China quake zone

Watch more on iWantTFC

Drone footage captured the scale of devastation in a county at China's northwest province of Gansu on Wednesday (December 20), days after a magnitude-6.2 earthquake jolted the region, destroyed thousands of homes and killed at least 131 people.

Images taken on Wednesday showed numerous damaged homes in Dahejia county, many with collapsed roofs and large piles of rubble surrounding the buildings. A cluster of blue tents which served as disaster relief shelters for residents displaced by Monday's (December 18) earthquake also stood out in the quake-stricken area.

In Gansu, 113 people had been found dead as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday (0100 GMT), and 782 were injured, authorities said. The death toll in neighboring Qinghai province rose to 18 with 198 injured as of 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

In Gansu, more than 207,000 homes were wrecked and nearly 15,000 houses collapsed, affecting more than 145,000 people. More than 128,000 emergency supply items including tents, quilts, tent lights and folding beds, were delivered while food such as steamed buns and instant noodles were provided to the victims, according to state media. —Report from Reuters