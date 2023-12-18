Crocodile pulled out of Australia floodwaters

Watch more on iWantTFC

A crocodile spotted lurking in floodwaters in northern Australia has been caught and removed on Monday (December 18).

According to local media reports, the 2.8-metre long crocodile has been taken to a holding facility until the floods recede.

Local residents were eagerly looking to spot the reptile in the flooded drain and said they had never seen one so close.

Heavy rain from a coastal trough linked to Tropical Cyclone Jasper which made landfall last week cut off several northeast Australia tourist towns along the Great Barrier Reef, forcing evacuations as some residents fled to rooftops to escape fast-rising rivers.

(Production: Cordelia Hsu)