Heavy rain from a coastal trough linked to ex-Tropical Cyclone Jasper on Monday (December 18) cut off several tourist towns in Australia's north along the Great Barrier Reef, forcing evacuations as some residents fled to rooftops to escape fast-rising waters.

Cairns, the gateway town to the Great Barrier Reef and home to more than 150,000 people, received around 600 mm (24 inches) of rain over 40 hours through early Monday morning. That is more than triple the December mean of 182 mm (7.17 inches).

All international and domestic flights from Cairns airport were cancelled on Monday.

Major flood warnings have been issued as rivers remained above danger levels and were expected to break records set in 1977.

(Production: Stefica Nicol Bikes)