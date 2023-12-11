Watch more on iWantTFC

China said on Monday (December 11) that it had lodged solemn representations with the Philippines after a Philippine vessel "collided with the Chinese maritime police vessels on the scene in a dangerous manner" in disputed waters in the West Philippine Sea.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said the responsibility for the "repeated emergencies" at the Scarborough Shoal, which is claimed by both countries, lay with the Philippine side. —Report from Reuters