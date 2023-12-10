Watch more on iWantTFC

Drone footage from Gaza city shows the extent of the damage caused by the Israeli air strikes and shelling over two months offensive.

The video was shot on Friday by Israel's Channel 12 news (December 8) after more than sixty days since Israel’s bombardment of the territory in response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.

The video shows an Israeli flag installed on the mound of dirt, tanks patrolling the area, and damaged streets and buildings. —Report from Reuters