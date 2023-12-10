Home > Overseas Drone footage of destruction in Gaza City after 2 months of war Reuters Posted at Dec 10 2023 10:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Drone footage from Gaza city shows the extent of the damage caused by the Israeli air strikes and shelling over two months offensive. The video was shot on Friday by Israel's Channel 12 news (December 8) after more than sixty days since Israel’s bombardment of the territory in response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel. The video shows an Israeli flag installed on the mound of dirt, tanks patrolling the area, and damaged streets and buildings. —Report from Reuters Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Related Videos Israel, Hamas, Gaza, war, overseas Read More: Israel IsraelHamas ANC ANC promo