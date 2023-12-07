Watch more on iWantTFC

A shooting on the main campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, on Wednesday left at least three people dead before the bloodshed ended with the suspect's own death, authorities said.

33-year-old Cesar Marquez was in a meeting with about 70 students when he realized that a shooting was happening on the campus. The political worker and the students locked the door, turned the light down, and hid under the tables, he told Reuters.

Marquez said it was "scary times" when someone knocked on the door to the locked room, not knowing if it was the shooter or the police.

The Las Vegas Police Department said in written statement on social media that three people, aside from the shooter, were killed. Another person who was shot is in critical condition.

Authorities have not identified the victims. It also remained unclear whether the suspect was shot dead by police or committed suicide.

The UNLV campus, located less than two miles east of the Las Vegas Strip, has a student enrollment of some 25,000 undergraduates and 8,000 post-graduates and doctoral candidates.

(Production: Anna Lubowicka, Eva Weininger)