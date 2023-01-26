Handguns for sale at Chuck's Firearms gun store in Atlanta, Georgia, US, June 23, 2022. Citing Second Amendment rights, the US Supreme Court overturned a New York state law regarding possessing a gun outside the home, as the US Senate debates gun safety measures in the wake of several deadly mass shootings. Erik S. Lesser, EPA-EFE

MANILA — An activist on Thursday lamented the 2 mass shootings in California, which left 18 people dead, including Filipino-American Valentino Alvero.

"This is a uniquely American problem," gun violence prevention activist and survivor Mia Livas Porter told ANC's "Rundown".

Since January 1, at least 37 mass shootings have occurred in the US, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.

Porter blamed easy access to firearms as the reason for the increasing gun violence.

"Until we take action and... we hold the gun industry accountable and limit how many guns, it’s the easy access that is really hurting our country right now," she said.

Asian Americans are reeling following the 2 mass shootings in California, which targeted members of their community.

Both took place as many of the 20 million in the Asian American and Pacific Islanders community in the United States were celebrating the Lunar New Year.

The man who is suspected of killing 11 people at a suburban Los Angeles dance hall on Saturday was 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, with apparent roots in Vietnam and China.

And the man accused of 2 days later shooting dead another 7 people in Half Moon Bay south of San Francisco, Zhao Chunli, is ethnic Chinese and 66 years old.

"There are options that could have prevented this and that's what's heartbreaking. I know our community is hurting. We're such a beautiful, joyful, festive community and especially on a Lunar New Year, where we usually celebrate beginnings to start this year," Porter said.

The carnage prompted President Joe Biden to renew calls for Congress to act quickly on an assault weapons ban.

A group of senators have reintroduced a federal assault weapon ban and legislation that would raise the minimum purchase age for assault weapons to 21.

Porter said gun violence had become "the great equalizer".

"This is a problem impacting all Americans and we have to demand, clamor loudly that our elected [officials] in Washington, D.C. start passing stronger gun safety legislation," she said.

The deadliest mass shooting in US history was the October 2017 attack on an outdoor concert in Las Vegas, Nevada, which left 61 dead and hundreds injured.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

— With a report from Agence France-Presse