Israel's South First Responders on Monday (November 20) released security camera footage from Oct. 7, which shows Hamas gunmen who crossed into Israel chase people from an outdoor music festival, with one seen executing a woman at point-blank range.

Israel is seeking to fend off international criticism for its response to the Hamas rampage, which sparked a devastating war in Gaza. Despite mounting calls for a ceasefire, Israel has said it will push on with its campaign until Hamas is eradicated.

The video, shared via South First Responder's official Telegram account, shows how people who came from the Nova Festival in Re'im arrived at the location where the security cameras were in Kibbutz Alumim thinking they were safe, the group posted on Monday.

At the end of the video, which is not shown on the version Reuters published, one of the women being chased squats on the ground, a gunman next to her. Moments later, the gunman raises his rifle and fires from close range at the woman, who falls over.

The woman was not identified by name.

Reuters verified the location of the footage, near Kibbutz Alumim, by the road layout, trees and a nearby building that matched the satellite imagery of the area.

