Thousands of youths flee gunmen attack in Israel desert rave

Panic, chaos and shooting erupted at a music festival in Re'im, Israel on Saturday (October 7) when gunmen attacked youths soon after dawn.

Reuters was able to verify the location of the videos from tents, trees, buildings and roads which matched satellite image and corroborating videos from the festival site.

The revelers who had been dancing in the early hours of the morning are seen on video obtained by Reuters running across the desert and there is audio of shooting in the background. Puffs of smoke from what could be rockets are visible in the sky.

About 30 people missing from the dance party emerged from hiding on Sunday, putting the death toll at the outdoor gathering at 260, according to Israeli media.

One British woman, Lisa, told Jewish News that her 26-year old son, Jake Marlow, had been providing security at the festival. He has since gone missing.

"He was doing security at this rave and called me at 04:30 to say all these rockets were flying over," she said. "Then, at about 05:30, he texted to say, 'signal very bad, everything OK, will keep you updated I promise you,' and that he loves me." He has not been heard of since.

