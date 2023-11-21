Watch more on iWantTFC

Yemen's Houthis released video footage on Monday (November 20) showing armed men dropping from a helicopter and seizing a cargo ship in the southern Red Sea.

The footage was released by the movement's TV channel Al Masirah a day after the ship was hijacked by the Iran-backed group, who said the ship was linked to Israel. Israel, however, says the seized ship was British-owned and Japanese-operated.

(Production: Abdulrahman al-Ansi, Khaled Abdullah)