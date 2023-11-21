Home > Overseas Houthis release video showing armed men seizing 'Israeli-linked ship' Reuters Posted at Nov 21 2023 10:05 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Yemen's Houthis released video footage on Monday (November 20) showing armed men dropping from a helicopter and seizing a cargo ship in the southern Red Sea. The footage was released by the movement's TV channel Al Masirah a day after the ship was hijacked by the Iran-backed group, who said the ship was linked to Israel. Israel, however, says the seized ship was British-owned and Japanese-operated. Thousands take to the streets in Yemen in support of Palestinians (Production: Abdulrahman al-Ansi, Khaled Abdullah) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Related Videos yemen, houthi, anc promo, israel, israel ship Read More: yemen houthi anc promo israel israel ship