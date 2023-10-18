Thousands take to the streets in Yemen in support of Palestinians

Watch more on iWantTFC

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Yemen's Sanaa on Wednesday (October 18) in a show of support to Palestinians in Gaza amid over a week of heavy Israeli bombardment.

The protests mirrored several taking place across the Arab world including in Lebanon and Jordan, and came a day after a blast at a Gaza hospital killed as many as 500 people according to Palestinian officials.

Both Israel and Hamas are denying responsibility for the blast on the Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital. — Report from Reuters