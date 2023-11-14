Watch more on iWantTFC

A Lebanese journalist was interrupted during a live broadcast on Monday (November 13) by a missile strike, while reporting on an escalation of cross-border hostilities between Israeli forces and Iranian-backed group Hezbollah.

Rif Akil, of Lebanese channel Al Jadeed, was with a group of journalists in Yaroun, within sight of the Israeli border, when the missile struck.

She escaped without injury, while her colleague in the studio said the group had been targeted by Israeli forces.

Israel's military has not yet responded to a request for comment on the incident.