Smoke rises over Gaza as Israeli army intensifies military strikes

Clouds of smoke covered the sky over Gaza on Sunday (October 29) as the Israeli army intensified their operation against Hamas.

Israel is expanding ground operations in Gaza and its fighter jets have struck hundreds more Hamas targets, the Israeli military said on Sunday, in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called the second phase of a three-week-old war.

Telephone and internet communications were partially restored in Gaza after a more than day-long blackout that had badly impacted rescue operations as Israel pounded targets of the militant Hamas group that controls the territory.

