Israeli military releases videos of ground forces and strikes in Gaza

The Israeli military released footage on Sunday (October 29) of what it says was expansion of ground activities in Gaza.

According to the military, fighter jets had struck 450 targets in the Gaza Strip, including operational command centers, observation posts, and anti-tank missile launch posts. An army announcement also said that an officer was severely injured and a soldier was moderately injured during overnight 'engagement with terrorists'.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the location or the date the videos were taken.

Israeli forces' ground operations against Hamas in Gaza was what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the second phase of a three-week-old war aimed at crushing the Palestinian militant group.

Gaza's besieged residents faced a near-total communications and Internet blackout as Israel's warplanes dropped bombs and its troops and armor pushed into the Hamas-ruled enclave, after the Islamist group Hamas' devastating Oct. 7 attack that killed at least 1,400 Israelis were killed in the deadliest day of the nation's 75-year history. —Story from Reuters