Bird flu kills over 500 sea mammals in Brazil

Over 500 marine mammals died of bird flu in October in Brazil, local media reported on Thursday (October 26).

The outbreak was spotted at the beginning of October in the southern Praia do Cassino, in the city of Rio Grande, when the state government tested dead mammals found on beaches.

Officials in overall cleared bodies of dead marine mammals on Thursday and buried them on the beach to stop the spread.

Authorities asked the population to stay away from dead or ill animals to prevent any infection, local media informed.

(Production: Sergio Queiroz, Leandra Camera, Anna Portella)