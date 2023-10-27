Watch more on iWantTFC

Eyewitness footage shows the extent of destruction left by Hurricane Otis, which passed through Acapulco, Mexico, on Wednesday (October 25).

Video of the destroyed Hotel Hotsson shows dozens of broken windows, fallen trees and muddy swimming pools.

In post on platform X, known previously as Twitter, the eyewitness who filmed the videos said people spent 'an hour of terror' as the hurricane tore through the hotel, pushing water up to the eighth floor.

"The roar of the air is impressive, glass in the rooms breaking, and the hotel moves as if it were a quake.", he added.

Hurricane Otis claimed the lives of at least 27 people, Mexico's government said on Thursday after one of the most powerful storms ever hit the country hammered the beach resort of Acapulco, causing damage running into billions of dollars.

Otis struck Mexico Wednesday as a Category 5 storm, flooded streets, ripped roofs off homes and hotels, submerged cars and cut communications, road and air access, leaving a trail of wreckage across Acapulco, a city of nearly 900,000.

Four people are still missing, the government said.

