Nearly 5,800 killed in Israel-Hamas war

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 26 2023 01:22 AM

The humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip continues to worsen as the death toll in the Israel-Hamas war inches closer to the 6,000-mark.

Meanwhile, three Filipinos return to Central Gaza despite continuous Israeli airstrikes on the area. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 25, 2023

