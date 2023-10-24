Freed Israeli hostage, 85, describes her abduction by Hamas

Watch more on iWantTFC

An elderly Israeli hostage who was released by Hamas overnight said on Tuesday (October 24) she had been beaten by militants as she was taken into Gaza on October 7, but was then treated well during her two-week captivity in the Palestinian enclave.

Yocheved Lifshitz, 85, was one of two women freed late on Monday (October 23), leaving around 220 hostages still in the hands of Hamas.

Seated in a wheelchair outside the Tel Aviv hospital where she was taken following her release, Lifshitz recalled, as translated by her daughter Sharon in English, that she had been put on a motorbike and driven from her kibbutz into nearby Gaza.

Once in Gaza, she said her captors took her into tunnels that she compared to a spider's web and treated her well. — Report from Reuters