Israel releases new footage of strikes in Gaza

Israel on Thursday (October 19) released footage of strikes on targets it said belonged to different groups, including Lebanon's Hezbollah and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

In a post on Telegram, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the strikes on targets said to belong to Hezbollah operatives, which included an observation point facing the sea, were in response to “shooting attacks” that took place on Wednesday (October 18).

Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas and Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad which both have operatives in Lebanon, said it carried out attacks including a guided-missile strike against an Israeli army vehicle in the Israeli border town of Metula.

In a separate Telegram post, the IDF said it had continued to strike buildings said to belong to Hamas, with targets including anti-tank missile launching posts, tunnel shafts, intelligence infrastructure, and command centers. —Story from Reuters