Sensitive material - this video may offend or disturb.

For British-Palestinian doctor Ghassan Abusittah, the hospital where he works at in Gaza City shakes day and night due to bombing.

"Forty percent of all the cases that I've seen have been children,” Abusittah told Reuters on Wednesday (October 18) while performing emergency surgery on young patients at the Al Shifa hospital.

He was working from an operating room on Tuesday (October 17) at the Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital, when a blast killed hundreds of people in the same building. No sooner had he heard a huge explosion than the operating room ceiling collapsed on top of him and other physicians. In the courtyard, he could see bodies and limbs everywhere. He treated a man whose legs were blown off.

In retaliation for the October 7 attacks by Hamas militants, Israel is vowing to wipe out Hamas in a relentless onslaught on the Gaza Strip. New fury was unleashed across the Middle East on Tuesday (October 17) when a blast at a Gaza hospital killed hundreds of people. Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed each other for the deaths.

(Production: Lara Afghani)