'We had no warning,' says Gazan doctor on strike at Al-Ahli hospital

Charred vehicles and pieces of belongings were scattered in front of Gaza's Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital after a strike on Tuesday night which Palestinians officials said was hit by Israel left hundreds dead.

Israel blamed the blast at Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital on a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, which denied responsibility.

A doctor, who worked at the hospital said they were given no warning to evacuate.

"There were about 3,000 people, who were taking shelter here. While we were working at the hospital and without any warning, around 6:30 p.m., the hospital was targeted by shelling, we don't know what it was, but we found out what it can do, after it targeted children, who were cut into pieces," said Mohammad Al-Naqa.

Before the hospital strike, health authorities in Gaza said at least 3,000 people had died in Israel's 11-day bombardment that began after the Hamas assault, which caught Israel by surprise and led to nearly 200 people being taken to Gaza as hostages. — Report from Reuters