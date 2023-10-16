'It will get far worse' Gazans say Israeli strike left neighbors in pieces

Watch more on iWantTFC

The bombardment of Hamas-ruled Gaza continued overnight, with residents saying it was the heaviest pounding yet in nine days of conflict, on Monday (October 16), bombing parts of southern Gaza as well.

Residents in Khan Younis neighborhoods said that various areas were bombed during the night.

Israel said on Monday no ceasefire had been implemented in southern Gaza even though security sources in Egypt said a deal had been reached to allow foreigners out of the besieged Palestinian enclave and aid to be brought in.

Since Israel started bombarding Gaza on October 7 in retaliation of Hamas's unprecedented assault, thousand of Gazans lost their lives, including medics and rescue workers.

According to Gaza Health Ministry 2,750 Palestinians were killed, 9,700 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. —Story from Reuters