Thousands of Pro-Palestine supporters march vs Israel

Thousands of people joined a pro-Palestinian demonstration in central London Saturday to protest Israel's retaliatory airstrikes in Gaza.

Palestinians have begun a mass exodus from northern Gaza after Israel’s military told them to evacuate ahead of an expected ground invasion.

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed on social media Saturday that over 120 hostages are being held by Hamas in Gaza.

The hostages were taken last Saturday, when Hamas infiltrated Israel as part of a terror attack. Over 1,300 people died in Israel from the October 7 attacks.

Hamas, which rules over the Gaza Strip, is considered a terrorist organization by the US, EU and others.