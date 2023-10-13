War zone: What remains of Gaza City after Israel warning of ground invasion

Watch more on iWantTFC

The streets of Gaza City looked desolated on Friday (October 13) with abandoned cars, scattered debris and destroyed building facades, as Israel's military called for civilians to relocate south within 24 hours, ahead of an expected ground invasion.

Blasts from air strikes continued to ring out over the city of more than 1 million people and dark plumes of smoke rose across the skyline, as Israeli warplanes continued pounding Gaza in retaliation for the weekend attacks by Hamas militants that killed more than 1,300 Israelis.

The bombardment of Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million people, has left more than 1,500 Palestinians dead.

The Israeli military said it would operate "significantly" in Gaza City in the coming days and civilians would only be able to return when another announcement was made. Israel has vowed to annihilate the Hamas militant group which led the attacks on Saturday (October 7). — Report from Reuters