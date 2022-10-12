Home  >  Overseas

Time for an electric Popemobile: A sneak peek at the new papal vehicle

Deutsche Welle

Posted at Oct 12 2022 10:26 AM | Updated as of Oct 12 2022 10:30 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The heads of the Catholic Church have used many motor vehicles for public appearances, but none have been emissions-free. Now the US car company Fisker says it has the papal seal of approval for its electric SUV Ocean.

Here's a look at the approved design of the new papal vehicle. 
Read More:  DW   Deutsche Welle   Pope   papal vehicle   cars   electric cars   SUV  