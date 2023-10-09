Gaza buildings reduced to rubble after Israeli airstrikes

Watch more on iWantTFC

Eyewitnesses filmed the aftermath of Israeli airstrikes, which struck areas in Gaza city, showing buildings reduced to rubble, an explosion and damaged vehicles on Sunday (October 8).

An Israeli military spokesperson said fighting was ongoing at seven or eight locations near Gaza on Monday (October 9) after gunmen from Islamist group Hamas killed 700 Israelis and abducted dozens more in the deadliest raid into Israeli territory since Egypt and Syria's attacks in the Yom Kippur war 50 years ago.

Fighter jets, helicopters and artillery struck over 500 Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets in the Gaza Strip overnight, with targets including Hamas and Islamic Jihad command centers and the residence of senior Hamas official Ruhi Mashtaa who allegedly helped direct the infiltration into Israel.

Medics in Gaza said at least seven Palestinians were killed in two Israeli air strikes on two houses. Israeli planes carried out dozens of air strikes, many in the northern town of Beit Hanoun. — Report from Reuters