Violent tornado sends debris flying, kills at least one in China

A violent tornado was wreaking havoc in the eastern Chinese province of Jiangsu, video released on Tuesday (September 19) showed, killing at least one person amid warnings against heavy rain and strong winds in several regions, local media reported.

The tornado was brief but fierce, with social media footage showing overturned cars, downed power lines and flying debris, much of which littered the streets of Suqian, a city in the north of the province.

Reuters was able to confirm the location of the videos from the nearby buildings, signage, and road layout which matched the satellite map and file image of this area. Reuters was not able to independently confirm the date the videos were filmed.

Broadcaster CCTV said one person died and three were injured, with 52 homes damaged.

The latest incident in weeks of destructive and deadly weather spurred authorities to call for vigilance against strong winds in coastal areas near the Yellow Sea off Jiangsu.

(Report from Reuters; Production: Lion Schellerer)