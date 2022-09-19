Home > Overseas Britain, world bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 20 2022 12:08 AM | Updated as of Sep 20 2022 12:09 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC The United Kingdom and the world bid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II. Monday’s state funeral in London and committal service in Windsor conclude a 10-day national mourning period for Britain’s longest reigning monarch. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 19, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight United Kingdom Queen Elizabeth II state funeral /life/09/20/22/despedida-held-for-bb-pilipinas-queens-off-to-global-pageants/entertainment/09/20/22/watch-maymay-shows-sexy-side-in-slay-teaser/overseas/09/20/22/queen-elizabeth-iis-coffin-lowered-into-royal-vault/video/life/09/19/22/balikan-industriya-ng-retoke-at-sex-change-sa-thailand/life/09/19/22/how-to-trick-your-brain-to-stop-worrying-overthinking