Britain, world bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 20 2022 12:08 AM | Updated as of Sep 20 2022 12:09 AM

The United Kingdom and the world bid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II. Monday’s state funeral in London and committal service in Windsor conclude a 10-day national mourning period for Britain’s longest reigning monarch. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 19, 2022
 
