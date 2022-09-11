Home  >  Overseas

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Pagpupugay kay Queen Elizabeth II, bumuhos

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 11 2022 08:15 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Patuloy ang buhos ng mga nag-aalay ng bulaklak, regalo at mensahe ng pamamaalam sa mga lugar na nasasakupan ng yumaong si Queen Elizabeth II. Tumulak na rin patungong Edinburgh ang labi ng reyna. Nagpa-Patrol, Rose Eclarinal. TV Patrol, Linggo, 11 Setyembre 2022

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Tagalog News   PatrolPH   TV Patrol   Queen Elizabeth II   obituary  