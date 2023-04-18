Home  >  Overseas

PH gov't prepares for repatriation of Filipinos from Sudan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 18 2023 10:17 PM

Warring generals in Sudan strike a 24-hour ceasefire amid international pressure led by the US.

The report tells us the Philippine government is preparing to repatriate Filipinos amid bloody clashes in the African nation. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 18, 2023
