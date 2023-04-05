Home  >  Overseas

Trump pleads not guilty to 34 criminal charges in New York

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 05 2023 10:22 PM

Former US President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of felony before a New York criminal court.

But this is just the first of many legal battles he will face.

He is also under investigation for his alleged involvement in the 2021 US Capitol attack, among others. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 5, 2023
