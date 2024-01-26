French farmers block roads, dump produce to protest prices and regulations

Watch more on iWantTFC

French farmers blocked highways and dumped crates of imported produce on Thursday (January 25), demanding urgent action on low farmgate prices, green regulation and free-trade policies as swelling protests moved closer to Paris.

Farmers said the protests, now in their second week after breaking out in the southwest, would continue as long as their demands are not met, posing the first big challenge for new Prime Minister Gabriel Attal.

Farmers, including retired ones and soon to be owners of farms, blocked the A16 highway near Beauvais, north of Paris, with their tractors.

French intelligence services have warned the government that regional farming unions have called on their members to converge on the capital, Le Parisien newspaper and BFM TV said.

In the southerwestern city of Agen, farmers dumped vegetables and tyres in front of the train station, also decrying tough regulations imposed by the European Union, which are costly to adhere to.

The powerful FNSEA farming union late on Wednesday handed the government a list of their demands, including better enforcement of a law designed to safeguard farmgate prices, diesel tax-breaks and immediate payment of EU agricultural subsidies, among others. -Report from Reuters