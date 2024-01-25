Watch more on iWantTFC

North Korea has demolished a major monument in its capital that symbolized the goal of reconciliation with South Korea on the orders of leader Kim Jong Un, who last week called South Korea a "primary foe" and said unification was no longer possible.

Satellite imagery of Pyongyang on Tuesday (January 23) showed that the monument, an arch symbolizing hopes for Korean reunification which was completed after a landmark inter-Korea summit in 2000, was no longer there, according to a report by NK News, an online outlet that monitors North Korea.

Reuters could not independently confirm that the monument, known informally as the Arch of Reunification, had been demolished.

Kim called the monument an "eyesore" in a speech at the Supreme People's Assembly on January 15, where he ordered that the constitution be amended to say the South was a "primary foe and invariable principal enemy," official media said.

Tensions have spiked on the Korean peninsula following intensifying military maneuvers by the South Korean and U.S. militaries in response to weapons testing by the North, which said it was readying for a "nuclear war" with its enemies.

