Presidents should have immunity: Donald Trump

Former U.S. President Donald Trump , in remarks following his immunity hearing at a court in Washington, D.C., said he did "nothing wrong" and that presidents should have immunity.

"If I don't get immunity, then crooked Joe Biden doesn't get immunity and all of the things he's done to allow the border invasion. Millions and millions of people coming into our country, many from prisons, jails, mental institutions, insane asylums, many terrorists coming into our country. That's really allowing insurrection."

Trump said that if his case is allowed to proceed that would potentially leave President Joe Biden open to prosecution once he left office.

"When they talk about a threat to democracy, that's the real threat to democracy," he said at a hotel that he used to own near the courthouse.

That comment fell short of the more pointed threat he made in a video prior to the hearing, where he said he might prosecute Biden, a Democrat, if he defeats him in the Nov. 5 presidential election.

A Washington appeals court on Tuesday (January 9) questioned Trump's claims that he is immune from criminal charges for trying to overturn the 2020 election

The former president is due to go to trial in March on federal charges of election subversion.

(Production: Pavithra George)