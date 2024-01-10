Japan quake death toll tops 200, weather hampers search

Watch more on iWantTFC

The death toll from a magnitude 7.6 earthquake that hit the Noto Peninsula on Japan's west coast exceeded 200 as cold weather hampered search efforts for those still missing on Wednesday (January 10).

Police and rescue workers were seen on Wednesday morning searching through the rubble of collapsed buildings. Cold and heavy rain were forecast in the region with the highest temperature expected to reach 4 degrees Celsius (39.2 degrees Fahrenheit) in the city of Wajima.

According Japan's defence ministry, the government has deployed 6,300 soldiers from the Self-Defense Force to quake-hit areas and a large-scale search operation had started in severely-hit areas on Tuesday (January 9).

As of Wednesday morning, 203 people were confirmed dead with 68 still missing, the local government of Ishikawa Prefecture said. —Report from Reuters