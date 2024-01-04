Sixth-grade student killed in Iowa school shooting

Watch more on iWantTFC

A sixth-grader was killed on Thursday (January 4) morning and five other people wounded when a 17-year-old student opened fire at an Iowa school on the first day of classes following the holiday break, law enforcement officials said.

The suspect was identified as Dylan Butler, a 17-year-old student at Perry High School, officials said at a news briefing. He was found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound by responding officers.

Police also discovered an improvised explosive device when searching the high school, Mitch Mortvedt, an assistant director with the state Department of Criminal Investigation, told reporters.

The shooting occurred on what was to be the first day of the spring semester, according to the school district's calendar.

The attack occurred just after 7:30 a.m. (1330 GMT) before most students and faculty entered the building.

Butler was armed with a pump-action shotgun and a handgun, Mortvedt said and made a number of social media posts around the time of the shooting. The motive for the attack is under investigation.

Four of the wounded victims are students, and the fifth is a school administrator, said Mortvedt, who declined to release any names.

(Production: Pavithra George)