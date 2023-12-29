Home  >  News

Around 150,000 passengers expected to pass through PITX on Dec. 29

Posted at Dec 30 2023 01:15 AM

Metro Manila’s main transport hubs are swarmed with passengers who are travelling to their home provinces for the New Year. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 29, 2023
