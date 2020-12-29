Home  >  News

Año says nothing illegal with unauthorized COVID-19 vaccines given to PSG

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 29 2020 09:59 PM

Philippine officials continue to justify the use of unauthorized COVID-19 vaccines given to a Cabinet official and members of the Presidential Security Group.

The president's spokesperson insisted it should not even be an issue because the vaccines were donated. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 29, 2020
 
