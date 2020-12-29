Año says nothing illegal with unauthorized COVID-19 vaccines given to PSG
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 29 2020 09:59 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, Eduardo Año, COVID-19 vaccine, PSG COVID-19 vaccine, Presidential Security Group, Rodrigo Duterte, Harry Roque
- /life/12/29/20/forced-to-close-during-pandemic-kapitolyo-hangout-is-now-a-toy-store-for-titos-of-manila
- /video/news/12/29/20/lawmakers-accused-of-corruption-deny-allegations
- /video/news/12/29/20/duterte-says-no-hard-evidence-vs-lawmakers-in-pacc-list
- /news/12/29/20/pulis-patay-isa-pa-sugatan-ng-barilin-ng-drug-suspect-sa-caloocan
- /news/12/29/20/bentahan-sa-mga-tindahan-ng-pailaw-paputok-sa-antipolo-matumal-pa-rin